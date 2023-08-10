Alberta teacher charged with more sex offences in Florida teen case

Brennan Gorman, 27, who police say sometimes went by the first name Steve, was arrested on May 20, 2023, at his home in St. Albert, Alta., and charged with sexual offences against a child. (Photo provided.) Brennan Gorman, 27, who police say sometimes went by the first name Steve, was arrested on May 20, 2023, at his home in St. Albert, Alta., and charged with sexual offences against a child. (Photo provided.)