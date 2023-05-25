Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
Brennan Gorman, 27, who police say sometimes went by the first name Steve, was arrested on May 20 at his home in St. Albert.
He is charged with child luring as well as making, transmitting and possessing child pornography.
The victim is a girl from Parkland County.
While police in Alberta were investigating Gorman, they were contacted by the West Palm Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida about a girl who had disappeared. At the time, they said they had information Gorman "may have been involved or had knowledge of her disappearance."
The Florida girl was eventually found safe. Police concluded Gorman wasn't involved in her disappearance, but said he will face additional charges in the U.S. "as a result of his online interactions with the youth."
Investigators believe there could be more victims. They released Gorman's work history and asked anyone with information to contact Edmonton Police Service, their local RCMP detachment, or Canada's national tip line.
Gorman worked at:
- Balwin Junior High School in Edmonton most recently, with children with autism spectrum disorders;
- Belmead School in Edmonton in 2022;
- Little Learners daycare on Fort Road in Edmonton and in St. Albert in 2021;
- Good Shepherd Elementary School in 2020;
- Klarvatten Plaza Daycare in Edmonton in 2019 and 2020;
- Richard Secord Out of School Care in Edmonton in 2018 and 2019; and
- Discoveryland Childcare and OSC in Edmonton in 2018.
All of the facilities are cooperating with investigators.
Gorman was released from police custody and is due in court on June 5. Under court order, he is not allowed to attend any schools or work anywhere he would be in a position of trust or authority over a child.
