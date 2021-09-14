Alberta teen dead after Monday night crash

EDMONTON -

A St. Paul, Alta., teen is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Monday night.

Mounties said the 17-year-old male driver of the vehicle was declared dead on scene after the vehicle ended up in a field near Range Road 95A in St. Paul just before 11 p.m.

His passenger, a 16-year-old female also from St. Paul, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She has since been released.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling northbound on Range Road 95A when it left the roadway.

The RCMP Collision Analyst unit investigated the scene. Police say the investigation continues.

St. Paul is roughly 200 kilometers east of Edmonton.