Alberta the first province to pay for Sublocade for opioid users as EMS calls spike

Dr. Nathaniel Day with Alberta Health Services announces the province will fund the drug Sublocade for opioid users on Dec. 8, 2021. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Dr. Nathaniel Day with Alberta Health Services announces the province will fund the drug Sublocade for opioid users on Dec. 8, 2021. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories