EDMONTON -- The Alberta government will begin to distribute another 20 million non-medical masks in July.

Starting July 13, free non-medical masks will be back at select McDonald's, A&W and Tim Hortons drive-thrus across the province.

"The first phase of free mask distribution in Alberta was a huge success and the response was an incredible show of community support," said Tyler Shandro, Alberta's health minister. "Thank you to all Albertans who are doing their part to keep each other safe as we move through stage two of relaunch.”

In the first round of distribution masks were given out on the honour system and limited to 10 four-packs per person; however, there were some reports that some people received more than that.

Alberta will also provide masks to municipalities without access to these fast food restaurants, First Nations and Metis Settlements, places of worship, transit services, long-term care and supported living facilities, and more.

Masks are not mandatory in Alberta but recommended when it is not possible to keep a physical distance of at least two metres.