EDMONTON -- The Alberta government has quietly halted the closure of 17 provincial parks and recreation sites this year because of COVID-19.

The province had initially planned to fully or partially close 20 provincial parks and hand off another 164 to third-party managers, but officials quietly updated the COVID-19 response page on the Alberta Parks website.

“We will operate the 17 parks sites previously identified for closure this season because we want to give Albertans more opportunities to camp and connect with nature over the summer as we all recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says a note on the website.

“This is a temporary measure for this camping season.”

Some of the parks and recreation areas staying open this summer include: Twin Lakes, Sheep Creek, Chain Lakes and Dry Island Buffalo Jump.

The plan to close some sites and hand over others has raised concerns among many, with one online petition getting more than 52,000 signatures.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society said the move to keep some parks open this season is an important step in the right direction that shows the voices of Albertans are making a difference.

“We are relieved to see this update, but emphasize that these sites need to be available to Albertans not just this summer, but also in the future,” the organization said in a statement.

It noted that the website doesn't address what is happening with the 164 sites that were to be handed off to third-party managers.

No one from Alberta Environment was immediately available for comment.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon has previously said the sites for which no manager can be found will lose park status and revert to general Crown land, which can be sold.

Prior to the changes for this year, the plan would have seen the loss of about 16,000 hectares of parks and recreation area - small compared with the province's total park system, but one-third of the number of sites the province manages.

Budget documents suggest the move would have saved about $5 million.

The 17 parks that will remain open are:

Overnight camping:

Stoney Lake Provincial Recreation Area – Opened June 1 as first-come, first-served

Sulphur Lake Provincial Recreation Area – Opened June 1 as first-come, first-served

Twin Lakes Provincial Recreation Area – Opened June 1 as first-come, first-served

Notikewin Provincial Park – campground – Opened June 1 as first-come, first-served

Running Lake Provincial Recreation Area – Opened June 1 as first-come, first-served

Sheep Creek Provincial Recreation Area – Open on Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca for June 15 arrivals

Smoky River South Provincial Recreation Area – campground – Open June 15 as first-come, first-served

Crow Lake Provincial Park – Open on Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca for June 19 arrivals

Kehiwin Lake Provincial Recreation Area – Open on Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca for June 19 arrivals

Chain Lakes Provincial Recreation Area – campground – Open June 19 as first-come, first-served

Lawrence Lake Provincial Recreation Area – campground – Open June 19 as first-come, first-served

Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park - Tolman Bridge Campgrounds (East and West) – Open June 29 as first-come, first-served

Bleriot Ferry Provincial Recreation Area – Open June 29 as first-come, first-served

Gooseberry Lake Provincial Park – campground – June 29 (To be confirmed)

Little Fish Lake Provincial Park – June 29 (To be confirmed) as first-come, first-served

Day use:

Engstrom Lake Provincial Recreation Area – Opened June 1 for day use

Greene Valley Provincial Park – Opened June 1 for day use

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020