EDMONTON -- More camping spots are being made available Friday as part of the Alberta's second phase of reopening.

Alberta Parks is working up to 100 per cent occupancy at many parks around the province for this weekend.

Alberta Parks reopened its campground reservations at half capacity on May 14. Nearly 40,000 campsite and 2,500 backcountry bookings were made the first day.

Alberta moved up Stage 2 of its relaunch strategy to June 12 because the rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations were well below modeled projections.