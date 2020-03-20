EDMONTON -- The province is starting the process to reopen some daycares to assist core service providers, beginning with health care workers.

Premier Jason Kenney said the selected child care centres will be in close proximity to health care facilities.

"We're working to open up to 15,000 spaces," Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said. "We're working to prioritize those in areas around the province in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie – areas where our health care workers are already working at a higher demand."

Schulz said the province hopes to open 6,000 centres by Monday or Tuesday.

The selected daycares will be limited to 30 people including staff, and must adhere to strict health guidelines, Kenney asid.

Children's Services will begin to contact the daycares that will reopen Friday.

Parents who qualify to send their children to these child care centres will be notified.

Other workers in essential services, such as police officers and firefighters will be eligible next, Kenney said.

Other licenced child care centres must remain closed. Licenced day homes can stay open, Kenney said, but will continued to be limited to six children.