Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school

EDMONTON -

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.

She says students 16 and 17 will not need consent, but their parents must be notified.

Smith announced the changes in a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and says they came after discussions with her United Conservative Party caucus.

She also announced limitations on gender affirmation surgeries and hormone treatment for teens.

As well, parents must opt in to classroom instruction on gender, sexual orientation and sexuality.

Policy changes have also been announced for transgender athletes.

Smith is to hold a news conference in Calgary on Thursday about the "new policies to support children and youth as they grow into adults."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 31, 2024.