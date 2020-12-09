EDMONTON -- On the day Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Alberta’s health minister said the province would begin to immunize health-care workers in exactly one week.

Tyler Shandro said Alberta will receive approximately 3,900 doses in the first shipment. The first round of vaccines will include ICU doctors and nurses, respiratory therapists and long-term care workers at the University of Alberta Hospital and Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton and the Peter Lougheed Centre and the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

“These staff are exhausted and have put themselves at risk for 10 months,” the health minister said.

Right now, Pfizer says its ultra-cold vaccine must be administered out of its delivery sites, so seniors will not be immunized in the first round.

There is one delivery site in Edmonton and one in Calgary, with more to come.

“But we hope that by covering the staff, we’ll start reducing the risk to patients and residents and we’ll immediately reduce the burden and risk for staff,” Shandro said.

Albertans will receive two doses, approximately one month apart. The province is working with the federal government to receive another shipment by the end of the month.

More to come…