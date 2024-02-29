EDMONTON
    Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon

    The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.

    Finance Minister Nate Horner will introduce the budget at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton around 3:15 p.m. 

    Last week, Premier Danielle Smith revealed in a television address her government would not cut spending but needed to show restraint and delay personal income tax cuts.

    Smith said budget restraint will be "done thoughtfully and with priority given to the programs and services Albertans rely on, such as health, education and social supports."

    The UCP government also plans to boost Alberta's Heritage Fund, Smith said.

    Health care is expected to be the focus of the legislature's spring sitting, which began on Wednesday.

    Dr. Paul Parks, the head of the Alberta Medical Association, said solutions are needed immediately as the province faces a physician shortage and crowded emergency departments.

    "Time truly is critical and of the essence (for family medicine) right now," Dr. Parks said.

    "We're waiting with bated breath to see what happens."

    The government has already made budget-related announcements in the past few days, including bringing hockey tournaments to the province and funding a new Stollery Children's Hospital.

    This story will be updated when the budget is tabled.

