Alberta website with updated QR code 'still unavailable' on launch day

EDMONTON -

Alberta’s COVID-19 QR code will be updated to meet the Canadian standard for domestic and international travel.

The province said on Tuesday the QR code would be updated on Wednesday but users are reporting issues with the Alberta Covid Records website.

Some Albertans were getting an error when trying to get the update QR code on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Alberta Health told CTV News the website would be updated "ASAP," but the province later tweeted the website was still unavailable.

The #COVID19AB vaccine record recommended for travel is still unavailable. However, the website is back up again in case any Albertan needs to access the previous version of the vaccine record with a QR code on https://t.co/oSSWr056kU https://t.co/vfI2q5t62A — Alberta Health (@GoAHealth) November 24, 2021

The new record will include middle names and is in both official languages, the government said.

The Alberta government says the original code will still be accepted for the Restrictions Exemption Program, if there are Albertans who do not plan to travel. Alberta’s QR code scanning app recognizes both the current and updated code.

The province also says the app can scan codes issued by other provinces and territories, as well as Canadian Armed Forces records.

For international travelers who were vaccinated outside Canada, out-of-country vaccine records can be used along with ID such as a passport.