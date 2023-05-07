Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know

More than 100 wildfires continued to burn in the province on Sunday.

As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will give an update in Edmonton at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Opposition Leader Rachel Notley met Sunday morning to discuss the wildfire situation and response.

The details of their conversation were not made available Sunday morning.

A day earlier, Smith called a state of emergency to have access to emergency funds and reach a higher level of intergovernmental coordination.

"This is not a step that we took lightly, but it is one that will allow the quickest and most effective response," Smith said. "This measure allows for a more comprehensive response to extraordinary events. It also ensures that the centre is fully staffed and our partners across borders are notified."

"As the current situation continues to evolve, I have great confidence that Alberta is prepared to manage whatever comes our way," Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.

EVACUATION ORDERS

More than 24,000 Albertans have been forced to leave their communities.

According to a Saturday night update from the province, the following areas remained under mandatory evacuation orders on Sunday:

Parts of Brazeau County

Parts of Northern Sunrise County

Parts of Mackenzie County

The entire Town of Rainbow Lake

Fox Creek, Little Smoky and surrounding areas

Parts of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and the Municipal District of Greenview

Parts of the County of Grande Prairie

Parts of Big Lakes County

Parts of Lac Ste Anne County

Parts of Yellowhead County, including the Town of Edson

The communities of Whitefish River and Aitkameg

Parkland County and the Hamlet of Entwistle

The most detailed and accurate evacuation information is being published by local authorities and on the Alberta Emergency Alert system. CTV News Edmonton has also compiled a list of resources Albertans can use to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.