Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; provincial update coming this afternoon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.

The prime minister, Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and Edmonton Centre Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault toured the CAF's set up at CFB Edmonton and were shown the equipment being sent to front lines around the province.

A little less than 20,000 Albertans remain unable to go home because of wildfire risk.

Monday morning, as 89 wildfires burned across the central and northern half of the province, 11 communities remained evacuated or on alert to leave at short notice.

The majority of the wildfires are under control or being held, but a quarter are classified as out of control by Alberta Wildfire. The tally does not include fires in which local authorities are leading the response.

More than 800 firefighters from outside of the province are helping some 1,500 Albertans fight fires. Another 100 are expected to arrive this week.

The 300 soldiers deployed to the province will be spread out between three locations most at risk: Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley and Fox Creek. A blaze southeast of Grande Prairie was last measured by Alberta Wildfire at 1,580 hectares. Two kilometres south of the Town of Drayton Valley burns a 5,000-hectare wildfire. And a fire 25,000 hectares in size is burning in the Fox Creek Area. All three are considered out of control.

As the prime minister was told Monday, CAF members are helping build fire guards, moving hoses, cleaning up hot spots and helping protect buildings – essentially freeing up the wildland firefighters to handle the most technical firefighting.

While Trudeau – who is on his way to the G7 summit in Japan – did not speak to media, his ministers did, pledging the federal support would continue so long as it was needed.

From left, General Steve Graham, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Colonel Ben Schmidt and MP Bill Blair discuss the Alberta wildfires while meeting with members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are assisting in the Alberta wildfires, in Edmonton on Monday, May 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

"We're working very closely not just with other provinces across the country, but other countries – United States, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico – to see if we can draw other firefighters to bring them here to assist Canadian Armed Forces," Blair said.

"There are wildfires burning in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Territories and so we know that there is still more resources going to be required."

In an update Sunday, officials said hot, dry and windy weather has sparked new fires in the northernmost parts of Alberta and could become a concern in the south. Alberta Wildfire said it would reposition or bolster resources if needed.

"We'll be analyzing the situation in the coming days, seeing where the wildfire danger is the highest, and moving our resources around appropriately to respond to any new wildfires that may start in the south of the province," Josee St-Onge of Alberta Wildfire said.

Officials from Alberta Wildfire and the Alberta Emergency Management Agency have been holding daily news conferences to keep the public updated on the situation. Watch Monday's event at 3 p.m. live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

No new evacuation alerts or orders were issued over Sunday night.

Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency because of the wildfires on May 6.

With files from The Canadian Press