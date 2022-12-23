Alberta woman who killed her abusive husband in 2011 to be allowed day parole
An Alberta woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of her abusive husband of 27 years has been allowed unescorted absences from prison and, once she is eligible early next year, day parole.
In September 2011, Helen Naslund, now 58, shot her husband Miles Naslund twice in the head while he was in bed on a farm near Holden, Alta., about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
Naslund and one of her three sons disposed of the body and “misled police with a fabricated story about the victim's disappearance” for six years, the Parole Board of Canada said in a written decision this week. It wasn't until August 2017 that another son disclosed the offence to law enforcement.
Naslund and the son who assisted in disposing of her husband's body turned themselves in a month later. Neil Naslund was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to offering an indignity to human remains.
The Parole Board said Naslund feels betrayed by the son who tipped off police and that she is not ready to reconnect with him.
The original trial heard that after Naslund killed her husband, she and her son put his body in a metal box and used a boat to dump it into a swampy area on their farm. They threw the .22-calibre gun in a dugout and buried the man's car in a field.
Police initially investigated Miles Naslund as a missing person and, only after receiving the tip, pursued the case as a homicide. Investigators, with the help of a dive team, found the body six years after he disappeared.
Helen Naslund was released on bail for three years before she was sentenced. The Parole Board said that there were no reported issues with her during that period.
In 2020 Naslund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but after an appeal, her sentence was reduced to nine years minus time already served.
The Appeal Court considered Naslund to have symptoms of “battered woman syndrome,” a psychological condition that can develop from being continually abused by an intimate partner.
“As the Appeal Court noted, due to your history of abuse, concern for your children, depression and learned helplessness, you felt you could not leave the relationship,” the Parole Board said.
In its decision, the board also considered her severe depression and alcohol use as a result of the abusive relationship, including a suicide attempt in 2003.
During Naslund's incarceration, the board says that she has voluntarily participated in several initiatives including a women's engagement program, a healthy relationships program, behavioural therapy and psychological counselling.
In its decision, the board tells Naslund it considered “the important gains you have made during this sentence, in particular in terms of your emotions, self-care and boundary setting, and your ongoing high motivation level for completion of programming and voluntary interventions available to you in the institution.”
The board considers Naslund to have a very low risk of reoffending, adding that it does not believe her to be “criminally entrenched by any means.”
Naslund has been permitted day parole once she is eligible early next year for six months, at which point she will be eligible for full parole. She must report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with men to her parole officer as well as any changes to the status of her relationships with others.
“This special condition is considered to be reasonable and necessary in order to protect society and to facilitate your successful reintegration into the community,” the board said in its decision.
In the meantime, Naslund has been granted four monthly unescorted temporary absences of up to 72 hours.
Her parole officer told the board she has seen “tremendous growth” in Naslund during her two years behind bars.
While Naslund is on day parole, she must reside at a specified residence and any plans to leave the residence must be approved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ovechkin scores 801st goal, ties Howe for 2nd overall
Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list, scoring his 801st goal during the first period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Canadian rapper convicted in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting
A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion that left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet.
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
Transport Canada clears Santa for travel in Canadian airspace
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has accepted the "special mission" to authorize Santa Claus and his reindeer to fly through Canadian skies this Christmas, in a video released by Transport Canada.
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
Calgary
-
Police watchdog investigating after man allegedly armed with sword shot by Calgary officers
The province's police watchdog is investigating after a standoff between Calgary officers and a man allegedly armed with a sword ended with the man being shot.
-
Two Ponoka men win 100K lottery draws days apart
Ponoka, Alta. must be built on a lucky charm, because two recent Extra lottery winners both call the central Alberta town home.
-
Obama holiday reading list includes Kate Beaton graphic novel about Alberta oil sands
Barack Obama's Christmas reading list had a little Alberta content to it.
Saskatoon
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Saskatoon family marks two-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
It’s been just over two years since Mackenzie Trottier went missing.
-
'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan's Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.
Regina
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
-
'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan's Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.
-
Two people face over 30 charges following string of robberies: Regina police
Two people in Regina are facing over 30 charges after a series of robberies, assaults and various property crimes.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
-
Storm knocks out power to more than 41,000 Maritime utility customers
More than 41,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power Friday night, as high winds blow rain and snow throughout the region.
-
At least 14 people without a home after apartment buildings burn in Saint John
No injuries are being reported from a significant structure fire burning in Saint John.
Toronto
-
All Niagara bridges are closed U.S. bound due to storm-related U.S. travel bans
An extended rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area is turning into a nasty winter storm making for icy conditions on the road and strong snowy winds in the sky.
-
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
-
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings; almost 339,000 without power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, more than a quarter of a million households are without electricity as flash freeze and wind warnings are in effect in some areas.
-
'No support, no solutions': Montreal mom and 3 children stuck in travel nightmare, missing Christmas with dad
When her husband got a job in Vancouver about a month ago, Montreal resident Lorraine Dray planned a holiday trip out west with their three young children, including an infant, so the family could be together for Christmas, but it was not to be.
-
Call 811 to avoid overloading Montreal-area paramedics, says Urgences-sante
After the Public Health Department and the Minister of Health, it is now the turn of Urgences-santé to invite the population to use the 811 telephone service in order to avoid overloading paramedics.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa: Snow hits as temperatures plummet
Temperatures dropped steadily in Ottawa Friday afternoon as a major winter storm battered the capital. Rain quickly turned to snow and wet surfaces started to freeze. Widespread power outages are largely over, but some customers could remain in the dark overnight.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Local soccer star returns to Waterloo region to coach next generation
At just 14 years old, David Edgar left his hometown of Kitchener and moved to the United Kingdom to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.
Northern Ontario
-
Slick road conditions in Sudbury after snowstorm sweeps across northern Ontario
Road conditions in Sudbury were messy Friday after the city received a heavy dose of snowfall overnight. A little less than 48 hours after the first day of winter, the city was transformed into a winter wonderland.
-
Assault turns deadly, Sudbury police charge suspect with murder
Sudbury police responding to an assault at a Notre Dame Avenue residence early Friday morning ended up charging a suspect with murder.
-
North Bay police charge two men with second-degree murder
The North Bay Police Service charged two men Friday with second-degree murder. The charges follow a Dec. 17 killing in the city’s downtown.
Winnipeg
-
Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas
Winter storms to the east and west are causing chaos for Christmas travelers.
-
How inflation is hurting Manitoba restaurant owners
Opening a restaurant during a pandemic was difficult for Lourdes Federis, owner and operator of FoodTrip Kitchen, a Filipino restaurant in the Polo Park area.
-
'We're not going anywhere': $50 million loan from province to help New Flyer with supply chain issues
One of Manitoba's largest employers is getting some help from the provincial government in the form of a $50 million commercial loan to help keep the company running while it deals with supply chain and inflation issues.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds more flights cancelled at YVR heading into Christmas weekend
Hundreds of flights that were scheduled to depart Vancouver International Airport Friday have been cancelled, and the airport's president and CEO says it will take time for airlines to rebook stranded passengers amid their busy holiday travel schedule.
-
SkyTrain Expo Line service resumes amid Vancouver ice storm
TransLink says the Expo Line SkyTrain has resumed operation at all stations after inclement weather caused the line to be shut down earlier in the afternoon.
-
Almost 200 pizzas arrived at warming centres across Vancouver this week. Here's what happened.
Warming centres are the last stitch in Vancouver's social safety net, with most providing little more than basic refuge from the freezing temperatures outside. On Wednesday night, there was pizza.
Vancouver Island
-
'A significant weather event': B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow, freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Fire that destroyed Tofino restaurant 'still under investigation'
Investigators were still combing through the wreckage Friday of a popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
3 Mounties injured in pair of incidents in Colwood, Langford, RCMP say
Three Mounties were injured in two separate calls west of Victoria this week, according to the RCMP.