Alert lifted after arrest of 1 of 2 armed robbery suspects in central Alberta

A dangerous persons alert for an area west of Edmonton has been cancelled after RCMP arrested one of two armed robbery suspects.

The alert was issued Tuesday for Mayerthorpe and the surrounding area, with Mounties saying two men armed with guns had fled on foot after a robbery.

It told people in the area not to open their doors, pick up hitchhikers or approach the suspects.

RCMP said they'd received a report of a vehicle stolen from Edmonton, some 130 kilometres away, and that it was found abandoned.

The province says in an update to the emergency alert that one of the suspects is now in custody.

It says the other is still being investigated but is no longer considered an imminent threat to the public.