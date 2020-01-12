EDMONTON -- Thousands of Albertans from Edmonton, the city’s local Iranian community, and across the province attended a memorial service in Alberta’s capital city on Sunday to remember 13 locals who died in the Ukrainian plane crash.

“They were problem solvers, innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs and community leaders, both on our campuses – and off,” University of Alberta President David Turpin said of the victims, many of whom had ties to the post-secondary institution.

The U of A jointly hosted the service with Edmonton’s Iranian community at the Saville Community Sports Centre.

While thousands were expected to turn out, attendance far surpassed the venue’s 2,300-person capacity, so much so that the crowd flowed outside the gymnasium and into hallways and lobbies to watch the event livestreamed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined local dignitaries in offering his condolences to Alberta and others across the country.

“I am so deeply sorry for your loss,” Trudeau said.

“This was truly a Canadian tragedy. All Canadians are mourning your loss.”

He also promised the federal government would continue seeking responsibility from Iran, which has said a missile was “unintentionally” shot at the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752.

“We will not rest until there is justice and accountability.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he trusted Ottawa would use its full powers to get the victims’ families answers.

“Our province suffered a terrible loss,” he said. “May light perpetual shine upon them.”

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson also spoke of the shared grief being felt by the Iranian and Edmonton communities: “I share in your pain and your sadness.”

All 176 people aboard the flight died when it crashed. The Canadian Press has confirmed at least 74 victims had ties to Canada.

Three Canadian officials arrived in Iran on Saturday to establish a base of operations for the Canadian government. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said six visas have been approved for members of the team, as well as for two experts from the Transportation Safety Board. All eight are to travel to Iran on Monday, and are said to “provide consular assistance to the families of the victims, including supporting repatriation of remains, to help identify victims and to assist in the investigation."

The TSB said Sunday it also plans to deploy a second team of investigators who specialize in aircraft recorder download and analysis.

With files from The Canadian Press