EDMONTON -- After being closed due to COVID-19, all West Edmonton Mall (WEM) attractions will be reopened by June 18.

Ed’s Bowling, Professor Wem’s Adventure Golf, Marine Life, DRIVE go-karting, Alien Outbreak Escape Room, Dragon’s Tale Blacklight Minature Golf, and the Ice Palace have already reopened to the public.

With Alberta now in Stage 2 of reopening and public health restrictions easing, the World Waterpark and Galaxyland mark the last attractions to reopen.

June 18 will mark the day that all attractions officially open to the public at West Edmonton Mall.

Capacity at all attractions has been reduced, physical distancing has been implemented throughout the mall, and enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented.

Masks will be required in non-aquatic areas of the World Waterpark.

Limited slides at the waterpark and rides at Galaxyland will be in operation. Slide and ride closures can be found at WEM’s website.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

West Edmonton Mall closed its attractions originally in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some attractions reopened in October for a temporary period before the third wave shuttered attractions again.