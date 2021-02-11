EDMONTON -- For the first time in months, there are less than 400 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 397 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province. Of those, 71 are in ICU.

"Our numbers continue to decline, but there are still as many people in hospital today as there were on Nov. 23," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reminded the public.

She announced on Thursday 16 more COVID-19-related deaths, and 351 new cases among some 10,000 tests conducted the day before. The province has a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

Alberta has administered 135,000 vaccine doses, including two shots each to 42,000 Albertans who have been fully immunized.

​PILOT BORDER PILOT DISCONTINUED IN CALGARY

Alberta's rapid testing program at the Calgary International Airport will be suspended starting Feb. 15 when new federal regulations for international travellers take effect.

At that point, all air travellers coming from outside of Canada will need to follow testing requirements laid out by Ottawa and quarantine for 14 days in a hotel room provided by the federal government.

The pilot will remain in place at Alberta's Coutts border crossing, where motorists coming from the United States will need to provide proof of a negative PCR test done in the previous 72 hours.

Since the pilot was launched in November, the program saw more than 49,000 people tested as soon as they arrived in the province.

This is a breaking news story. More to come... Our original story follows:

Having announced the first suspected cases of in-school COVID-19 variant transmission the day before, Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The chief medical officer of health reported on Wednesday 339 new cases, as well as 16 more variant cases.

Two of those cases were likely the result of in-school transmission within the same classroom, she told media.

There have been seven classes in six schools where a student with a COVID-19 variant attended school while infectious, but this is the first instance contact tracers haven't been able to link the cases to a source.

“At this point, the transmission again looks quite similar to what we've seen on occasion with non-variant cases of COVID-19, where we have seen occasional examples of in-school transmission," Hinshaw told reporters.

However, she said, given the number of times in-school transmission has not happened after a student attended school while infectious, "this does not seem like not the norm for variants but rather an outlier."

As such, the province is not changing its in-school learning plans.

In total, there are 5,706 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Alberta's positivity rate sits at 3.2 per cent after 10,800 tests on Tuesday.

There are 421 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 77 in ICUs.

Hinshaw also reported Wednesday six more COVID-19-related deaths. Since March 2020, 1,728 Albertans have died.

More than 70 per cent of residents in long-term care and designated supportive living homes have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. About 130,000 shots have been given altogether.