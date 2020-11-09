EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths on Monday.

Active cases — reported for the first time since Friday after more technical issues over the weekend — rose to 7,965, with 3,345 detected infections in the Calgary zone and 3,175 in the Edmonton zone.

Sunday’s positivity rate after approximately 13,000 tests reached five per cent.

The chief medical officer of health said seven more Albertans have died after they contracted the disease, with the death toll now at 369.

Hospitalizations reached a new high Monday with 192 patients, including 39 in ICU, receiving care for the coronavirus.

“These numbers are concerning and we are considering which further steps might be needed,” Dr. Hinshaw said.

“We are assessing measures closely. If needed, we do not need to wait 14 days before recommending additional measures. This is a critical juncture and we need to get our cases down to below 100 new cases per day in our big cities with a growth rate or our value of less than one.”

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney and the chief medical officer of health made a “strong request” to people in Edmonton and Calgary to not have house parties, and made gatherings of more than 15 people illegal in communities placed under the watch list.

Alberta Health has reported 34,160 cases to date.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

With Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Hinshaw is encouraging Albertans to attend ceremonies online.

“I know this is an important and solemn time where we come together to honor sacrifice,” she said.

“For those organizing ceremonies, or events this week, please respect gathering limits both indoor and outdoors.

Alberta posted advice on how to honour the lives lost safely.