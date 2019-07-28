A town in central Alberta that was the scene of a fatal domestic dispute Friday night is in shock, a councillor says.

Neighbours on a cul-de-sac in Rocky Mountain House, more than 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, say they heard shots and screams the evening of July 26 before a bloodied woman ran out of a home on the street.

They allege a man left the home waving a gun and screaming.

Of the turmoil that followed, Rocky Mountain House resident Gabe Godin recalled, "I saw a whole bunch of ambulances. The fire department had streets shut down. The RC had everything blocked off."

Police would later reveal that a man fired several shots, killing one woman and injuring her sister. Three children also in the home were uninjured.

A 44-year-old man turned himself in.

"The male who turned himself in to the detachment is the male we believe is responsible," said Corp. Laurel Scott. "He is our suspect and charges are pending."

The incident has been described as unexpected and an isolated domestic dispute.

"This is not the type of incident we expect in Rocky Mountain House," said Counillor Randy Brown. "In fact, for many of us, this is the first time something like this has occurred."

The town issued a statement on Saturday expressing grief and support for the family.

Godin said, "They were always the quiet neighbours. Nothing really happened over there."

He added: "Seemed pretty random it was them."

According to officials, the injured woman has been released from hospital.

With files from Timm Bruch