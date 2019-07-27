A 44-year-old man has turned himself in to RCMP in connection to the homicide of a 28-year-old woman near Rocky Mountain House.

Several people called police on Friday around 7:30 p.m. about a man with a gun in a Rocky Mountain House home.

By the time RCMP arrived at the scene, the man had fled but police found two women, one dead and the second injured.

They were later identified as sisters.

The injured woman, who is 29 years old, sustained non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital care, police say.

Three children were also at the home at the time of the incident, but were not injured.

RCMP have called the incident a "domestic situation" and say the man who turned himself in remains in custody. They are not looking for other suspects.

Mayor Tammy Burke issued a statement saying the community was behind the family of the sisters.

"Rocky Mountain House is saddened by the tragic and senseless event that took place in our community," the statement read.

"I know our residents are shocked and saddened by this tragedy. As a community grieving, we need to offer support wherever possible."

Charges are pending, RCMP said.