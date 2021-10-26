Amarjeet Sohi, new council to take seats in Edmonton City Hall

EDMONTON -

Edmonton's new council is being sworn in at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

A record number of people of colour and women were elected in the city's municipal election one week ago.

Former federal Liberal minister Amarjeet Sohi will return to Edmonton's city council as mayor. He previously served two terms as a councillor.

Sohi won the mayoral contest for by more than 46,000 votes.

He will be the first person of colour to occupy the position of mayor in Edmonton.

He will take the chair over from Don Iveson, who served 14 years at city hall, including two terms as mayor.

In 12 wards, eight women were elected, the most in Edmonton’s history and a stark difference to 2017, when re-elected Coun. Sarah Hamilton was one of two female councillors.

Two of the new councillors will share the title of being the first racialized women to serve: Keren Tang and Jennifer Rice.

Political experts have labelled the majority of this new council as progressive, with only two small ‘small C’ conservatives.