EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s mayoral race could become a little more crowded.

Former city councillor and federal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi has an announcement scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday over Facebook.

It is expected that he will end speculation and officially throw his hat into the ring for the October municipal election.

There are already nine candidates entered in the race to succeed Don Iveson.

After two terms in the city’s top job, Iveson announced last fall that he would not seek re-election.

In an interview with CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday, Sohi said he was considering running for mayor.

“I am really seriously considering to put my name forward,” Sohi said.

At the time, Sohi said he was still gathering feedback from constituents and community leaders before officially putting his name forward.

“Edmonton is such a phenomenal, diverse, big city. Being at the helm of responsibility leading it is not something I take lightly.

“So I need to continue to have conversations that I had in the past number of months to understand peoples’ aspirations, dreams, and anxieties that they’re feeling.”

The former councillor and federal cabinet minister said he has had discussions with over 200 people as he considered whether he wanted to run or not.

Sohi added that if he were to run some issues he believes are “important” to address would be creating a COVID-19 recovery strategy for once the pandemic ends, the state of Edmonton’s economy, supporting local businesses, mental health, lack of affordable housing available, and racial equity and justice.

He said a decision to run will also be a “family decision” that they have to support.