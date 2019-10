CTV News has called Conservative candidate Tim Uppal the winner in Edmonton Mill Woods over Liberal candidate Amarjeet Sohi.

Uppal, who narrowly lost to Sohi in 2015, was declared with 54.2 per cent of the vote at 8:28 p.m.

BREAKING: @TimUppal declared the winner in Edmonton-Mill Woods.



That’s 6 CPC candidates declared in 11 #yeg ridings. #elx43 — Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) October 22, 2019

Follow our live blog here for the latest Edmonton results.