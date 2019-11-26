EDMONTON -- Anthony Johnson and James Makokis have had barely any rest since winning The Amazing Race Canada—but their community work since then has been nothing short of, well, amazing.

To that end, the Indigenous couple was honoured Tuesday in a special ceremony at Edmonton City Hall.

Mayor Don Iveson and council recognized Makokis and Johnson not just for their historic win, but for the impact and influence they've had on local Indigenous people.

"It's been very exhausting, non-stop," said Johnson. "But I think mostly it's been really exciting to see what we created with the help of The Amazing Race Canada."

The couple has been raising money for a cultural healing centre for Kehewin Cree Nation, 232 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

"We've raised about $70,000 so far but our goal is $250,000, so we still have quite a ways to go," Johnson said.

While the couple didn't get the "beaded" key to the city they were hoping for, they said being part of the city's official record is reward enough.

But it's not too late for the city to sweeten the pot.

"Hopefully no parking tickets or speeding tickets ever, that would be awesome," joked Makokis.