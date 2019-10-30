EDMONTON -- Two young girls from Kehewin Cree Nation are dressing up as the winners of The Amazing Race Canada for Halloween.

Cousins Willow and Tenecia Cardinal decided to dress up as Dr. James Makokis and Anthony Johnson for Halloween this year after watching them on the popular reality competition show.

“They chose it because they’re Indigenous, and they’re celebrities, they’re from our community,” said Willow’s mom, Farrah Cardinal.

“When they finished the finale and they won, that’s why Willow decided to be Dr. Makokis for Halloween,” said Farrah.

Willow’s cousin Tenecia stepped up to be the Anthony to her James.

Farrah says it was a surprise that Willow wanted to dress up as Makokis for Halloween.

“Normally girls want to be princesses or witches,” said Farrah.

Makokis works as a family physician in Kehewin, and Johnson works at Kehewin Health Services as a project coordinator.

The girls’ costumes include red ribbon skirts Willow’s grandma made, matching the ones Makokis and Johnson wore on the show to raise awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous women.

“It wasn’t too hard to put the costumes together at all,” said Farrah.

Makokis says he saw the girls in their costumes during a late night flu clinic at Kehewin Health Services.

“I came out [of my office] and Tenecia and Willow were standing there and I started laughing because I was like ‘Oh my gosh, they look so amazing!’ And I was so surprised and so happy. It was pretty surreal.”

Makokis said it was as if his “younger twin” was staring back at him.

Makokis says the costumes really speak to how socially engaged and aware the girls are of issues that are important in the community.

“It’s probably an issue that hits very close to home for them.”

“There’s a lot of girls who went missing,” said Willow.

Farrah says the girls’ costume is also their way of spreading awareness of murdered and missing Indigenous women, because it’s an issue that young girls are aware of too.

“They’re helping with spreading that awareness and other issues with Indigenous people that James and Anthony brought to light,” said Farrah.

The costumes include shirts from a fundraiser Team Ahkameyimok (Makokis and Johnson) started after competing on Amazing Race Canada.

Team Ahkameyimok is raising money to build a cultural healing centre on Kehewin Cree Nation.

Makokis says the healing centre will be a place for people, like Willow and Tenecia, to learn about their culture, ceremonies, and spirituality.

So far Makokis says they’ve raised about $63,000 for the healing centre.

Makokis compares the experience of the girls dressing up as him and Johnson, to the impact the 90s independent film Smoke Signals had on the Indigenous community. He says young Indigenous kids today still dress up as Thomas-Builds-the-Fire and Adam Beach.

“To see them dressed up as us, a two-spirit couple, was pretty surreal. We felt like two-spirit super heroes,” Makokis said.

“It was exciting to know that the kids really resonated with who we are and that they could see themselves on TV, and that’s what we wanted to happen by participating on the show.”

Willow and Tenecia have worn their costumes out a few times, and Farrah says the pair is a big hit with the community.

“In Kehewin it’s been pretty popular, a lot of people are really loving it and they’re really proud of them,” said Farrah.

Kehewin Cree Nation is approximately 230 km northeast of Edmonton.