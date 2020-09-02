Advertisement
Amazon opens two new facilities in Edmonton area
Amazon's first Edmonton area fulfillment centre. Sept. 2, 2020. (Supplied)
EDMONTON -- Amazon has added to its Edmonton area infrastructure, opening its first fulfillment centre and second delivery station in the region.
In a news release, Amazon said the two new facilities opened back in August, adding more than 600 full-time jobs to the company’s Alberta operation.
"Amazon is incredibly proud to continue growing our operations in Leduc County, providing a safe, inclusive and innovative work environment that offers associates competitive pay and benefits starting on day one,” Vidhu Monga, general manager of Amazon’s new fulfillment centre, said in a statement.
The new fulfillment centre, located in Nisku, spans one million square-feet.
Workers at Amazon fulfillment centres pick, pack and ship items to delivery stations before they make their way to customers.
The new delivery station in Edmonton measures 100,000 square feet.
The Edmonton region is now home to three Amazon facilities, as is Calgary.
Amazon says it pays its permanent employees a minimum of $16 an hour along with a comprehensive benefits package from the first day on the job.
Alberta is now home to more than 2,500 Amazon employees, both part- and full-time.