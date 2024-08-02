'An amazing food scene': New food tours offering a taste of Chinatown's hidden gems

A new tour combo is looking to open people's mouths and minds to what Chinatown has to offer.

The Chinatown Transformation Collaborative Society (CTC) has launched a new initiative to help Edmontonians find the sweeter – and more savoury – side of the historic community.

Rejuvenation efforts have been ongoing in the area for the past few years as the community struggled with social issues like open-air drug use, violence and encampments.

The tours, one sweet and one savoury, aim to continue those efforts and help bring new life and vibrancy to the area by encouraging more people to explore. Both can

"Things are improving," said CTC co-founder Sandy Pon. "Chinatown is a place to visit and have some fun, and you can bring your family in without having to worry."

Visitors are guided through Chinatown's cultural culinary scene and the places locals love, but that many Edmontonians may be unaware of.

"More often than not, people just talk about new things. There's tons of existing things here that are amazing," said Little BonBon Ice Cream owner Jason Wong, who recently opened on 96 Street.

Ice cream inspired by Asian and Filipino flavours can be seen at Little Bonbon Ice Cream on 96 Street and 106 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

Wong, also an owner of Yelo'd on Whyte Avenue, said he chose the spot because it's close to his heart – and many of his favourite restaurants.

"It makes a lot of sense for us to be in a neighbourhood that we shop in, eat in, and love and want to see continued success in," Wong said.

"Our goal is just to be a very small part of an amazing food scene that's already down here."Pon said Edmonton's Chinatown, which spans 53 acres downtown, is a great place for new ventures. But, she added, it's also home to many well-established businesses.

"Many of these businesses are mom-and-pops, they are second generation, third generation," Pon said. "But you have got to create that sustainability for them to have that succession plan."

On Friday, the savoury tour took travellers by Super Barbeque Delight on 97 Street, where owner Michael Shum dishes up three generations of BBQ knowledge.

"My grandpa had been doing it in China, and then he migrated to Vietnam and my dad worked in Vietnam," Shum said. "And then, when he came over (to Canada), he also opened this business."

BBQ duck can be seen hanging at Super Barbeque Delight on 97 Street and 106 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

While he has loyal regulars, Shum hopes the tour encourages more new customers to visit and see that Chinatown isn't a scary place.

"People have been avoiding this community for a while. So hopefully, from now, on they will know that I'm here and people will come back," he said.

"It's still a safe community, not really that dangerous (like) people imagine it."

The sweet tour is free, while the savoury tour costs $10. You can register online for a tour at the CTC website.

Pon said, so far, all the new tours have all sold out, and she's excited to bring them back each year and bring more people to Chinatown.

"The flavor and the dynamics are still here, and it's something that people can celebrate. Edmontonians should be proud of this area," she said.

In 2023, the City of Edmonton launched a Chinatown revitalization plan. In April, $480,000 was announced for ongoing vibrancy efforts in the area.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson