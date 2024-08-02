'An amazing food scene': New food tours offering a taste of Chinatown's hidden gems
A new tour combo is looking to open people's mouths and minds to what Chinatown has to offer.
The Chinatown Transformation Collaborative Society (CTC) has launched a new initiative to help Edmontonians find the sweeter – and more savoury – side of the historic community.
Rejuvenation efforts have been ongoing in the area for the past few years as the community struggled with social issues like open-air drug use, violence and encampments.
The tours, one sweet and one savoury, aim to continue those efforts and help bring new life and vibrancy to the area by encouraging more people to explore. Both can
"Things are improving," said CTC co-founder Sandy Pon. "Chinatown is a place to visit and have some fun, and you can bring your family in without having to worry."
Visitors are guided through Chinatown's cultural culinary scene and the places locals love, but that many Edmontonians may be unaware of.
"More often than not, people just talk about new things. There's tons of existing things here that are amazing," said Little BonBon Ice Cream owner Jason Wong, who recently opened on 96 Street.
Ice cream inspired by Asian and Filipino flavours can be seen at Little Bonbon Ice Cream on 96 Street and 106 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
Wong, also an owner of Yelo'd on Whyte Avenue, said he chose the spot because it's close to his heart – and many of his favourite restaurants.
"It makes a lot of sense for us to be in a neighbourhood that we shop in, eat in, and love and want to see continued success in," Wong said.
"Our goal is just to be a very small part of an amazing food scene that's already down here."Pon said Edmonton's Chinatown, which spans 53 acres downtown, is a great place for new ventures. But, she added, it's also home to many well-established businesses.
"Many of these businesses are mom-and-pops, they are second generation, third generation," Pon said. "But you have got to create that sustainability for them to have that succession plan."
On Friday, the savoury tour took travellers by Super Barbeque Delight on 97 Street, where owner Michael Shum dishes up three generations of BBQ knowledge.
"My grandpa had been doing it in China, and then he migrated to Vietnam and my dad worked in Vietnam," Shum said. "And then, when he came over (to Canada), he also opened this business."
BBQ duck can be seen hanging at Super Barbeque Delight on 97 Street and 106 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
While he has loyal regulars, Shum hopes the tour encourages more new customers to visit and see that Chinatown isn't a scary place.
"People have been avoiding this community for a while. So hopefully, from now, on they will know that I'm here and people will come back," he said.
"It's still a safe community, not really that dangerous (like) people imagine it."
The sweet tour is free, while the savoury tour costs $10. You can register online for a tour at the CTC website.
Pon said, so far, all the new tours have all sold out, and she's excited to bring them back each year and bring more people to Chinatown.
"The flavor and the dynamics are still here, and it's something that people can celebrate. Edmontonians should be proud of this area," she said.
In 2023, the City of Edmonton launched a Chinatown revitalization plan. In April, $480,000 was announced for ongoing vibrancy efforts in the area.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Warner out of decathlon medal contention after pole vault miss
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Father of Algerian boxer Khelif says he is honoured by his daughter
The father of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the centre of an Olympic row over whether athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) should compete as women, said she had honoured his family, calling attacks against her immoral.
Donald Trump says he will debate VP Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, though the Harris campaign did not confirm the event.
Conservative leader speaks to packed house in northern Ontario
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been touring northern Ontario this week, including a rally Wednesday night in Kirkland Lake in front of a packed crowd
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Think you have a 'summer cold'? There's a good chance it's COVID-19, doctors say
Since COVID-19 is still relatively new, we don't have the population immunity built up that we do for flu and RSV, which have been around for a long time, said Razak, who is also an internal medicine specialist at St. Michael's Hospital.
Jury reaches split verdict in baby abandonment case involving Dennis Eckersley's daughter
A jury reached a split verdict on Friday in a case involving a mother charged with abandoning a newborn child in the woods in subfreezing temperatures.
A critical system of Atlantic Ocean currents could collapse as early as the 2030s, new research suggests
A vital system of Atlantic Ocean currents that influences weather across the world could collapse as soon as the late 2030s, scientists have suggested in a new study — a planetary-scale disaster that would transform weather and climate.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Warner out of decathlon medal contention after pole vault miss
Canada's Damian Warner dropped out of medal contention in decathlon at the Paris Olympics after failing to score in pole vault. He entered Paris as the defending Olympic champion.
-
Truck rolls over, disrupting long weekend traffic in Calgary
Traffic on 17 Avenue S.E. was disrupted Friday at rush hour when a five-tonne truck rolled over.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police to provide update on landfill search for Mackenzie Trottier
Saskatoon police are scheduled to provide an update on a search of the city landfill for the remains of a young woman missing since 2020.
-
If you use PlayNow in Sask., Manitoba or B.C., hackers may have your password
The company that runs a regulated online gambling website in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Manitoba says hackers have gained access to some of its customers’ passwords.
-
Amnesty International to join constitutional dispute over Sask. pronoun law
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
Regina
-
Teen charged after bear spray incident at Queen City Ex, as Sask. fairs increase security measures
A 14-year-old teen is facing multiple charges after an individual was bear sprayed and assaulted Thursday night at the Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
'First time in history': Piapot First Nation celebrates historic leadership vote
For the first time ever, women make up the majority of the leadership group at Piapot First Nation.
-
Two pedestrians seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Regina
Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in North Central Regina.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Peace Arch Hospital becomes third Vancouver-area ER to turn away some patients
On Friday, Peace Arch Hospital became the third Vancouver-area hospital to turn away non-urgent patients from the emergency department, a situation the province and health authorities have kept a closely-guarded secret.
-
B.C. farmers giving away 150,000 pounds of 'ugly' produce, other food for free
They're misshaped. Some have a blemish or two. Or perhaps they're just too small to sell at the store. Rather than being thrown out, these vegetables are part of the 150,000 pounds of misfit produce being distributed for free this weekend in Surrey.
-
'Unnecessarily punitive': Property management CEO speaks out against regulator's order freezing accounts
The CEO of a property management company that had its licence suspended and trust accounts frozen by the B.C. Financial Services Authority last week says the regulator's move was "unnecessarily punitive and disproportionate."
Vancouver Island
-
Water behind B.C. landslide is more likely to move over top than burst: minister
Current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide that has dammed the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release, British Columbia's minister of emergency management said Friday.
-
B.C. coroner's inquest to examine bizarre circumstances of man's death in police custody
A British Columbia coroner's inquest will hear details about a bizarre incident that left a 52-year-old man dead in police handcuffs in Metro Vancouver nearly five years ago.
-
Several bus shelters smashed in Nanaimo, B.C.: RCMP
In an incident that Mounties describe as a “senseless act of wanton destruction,” unknown vandals smashed the glass of a number of bus shelters in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week.
Toronto
-
Tourists are returning to Toronto post-pandemic, but economic pressures persist
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
-
How to watch the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will take over Toronto’s west end today for the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.
-
Toronto traffic: Road closures in effect this weekend
Drivers in Toronto will want to plan their route ahead of time as the city has announced a number of road closures for this weekend and beyond.
Montreal
-
Montreal police looking for missing teen with autism
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help to find Alassane Seni Dieng, 17, who has autism and was last seen at his home in the borough of Saint-Leonard.
-
Residents of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue evacuated due to arson.
Residents of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the West Island got a rude awakening when they had to be evacuated beacuse of arson attack. A call to 911 in the middle of the night on Saturday, at around 2:15 a.m., alerted emergency services to a lorry on fire on Chemin de l'Anse à l'Orme.
-
Jeans are in their genes: Montreal's Superior Pants celebrates nearly 100 years
The Superior Pants shop on Ste-Catherine Street doesn't have a website and doesn't advertise, yet it hass managed to stay in business for nearly 100 years.
Atlantic
-
Baile nan Gàidheal: Living museum takes visitors back in time for authentic Gaelic experience
Visitors to Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island can go back in time for an authentic Gaelic experience thanks to a living tribute to the rich Scottish heritage that helped shape the island.
-
What drives Maritimers to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery?
With the cost of living on the rise, many Maritimers are still finding the money to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery.
-
N.S. Black community prays for wounded, including 17-year-old girl, shot at reunion
A week after shots were fired during a reunion of former residents of a historic Black community in Halifax, a teenager remains in hospital with a bullet in her body, and a local church has organized a "circle of lament."
Winnipeg
-
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
-
Police respond to crash on Kenaston Boulevard
Winnipeg police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard.
-
'I just want to help someone': Why this Winkler kid is collecting pop-can tabs
Winkler’s Masen Rempel has been on a mission for the past three years – collecting tabs from aluminum cans.
Ottawa
-
Feeling the pinch as long weekend getaway costs keep rising
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
-
Here's what you need to know about O-Train Line 1 Service adjustments this fall
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
-
Meet Ottawa's 21-year-old rising basketball coaching star
He may only be 21 years old, but Hennessy Roppovalente is already making his mark in the professional basketball world.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Collision closes Mattagami River Boat Launch in Timmins
Mattagami River Boat Launch in Timmins is closed Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision.
Barrie
-
Long weekend rolls in along with Highway 400 traffic
After a police investigation closed a segment of Highway 400 on Thursday, traffic was back up to its typical volume for a Friday before a long weekend.
-
OPP dispatched to Hwy 400 crash after multiple 911 calls
A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
-
Motorcyclist up against 20+ driving and drug related charges
One motorcyclist is up against plenty of driving charges after being pulled over by a police officer in Midland.
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Renewed plea for tips in unsolved 2020 murder
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping someone can help them solve a four-year-old murder.
-
Residents react to the return of masks at Guelph General Hospital
Mask are now required in clinical areas at Guelph General Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared earlier this week.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
-
What's open and closed this Civic Holiday Monday
Lots of people use the Civic Holiday weekend to soak up the summer weather before it slips away, but it’s important to plan ahead as many people are taking the time off, and many local shops, restaurants and attractions may have adjusted hours.
-
Search continues for child reported seen entering Thames River
It was all hands on deck Friday as the search continued for a missing child reported to have fallen into the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Windsor battery plant worker sinks hole-in-one for $10,000 prize
A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.
-
Certain ground cinnamon and deli meats have triggered warnings and recalls in the U.S. What is Canada's response?
Canada is monitoring the situation with ground cinnamon and deli meat products following recent food safety recalls and warnings in the United States.
-
Flood warning issued in the region
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the Municipality of Lakeshore.