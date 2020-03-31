EDMONTON -- A simple letter asking a neighbor if he needed groceries quickly grew beyond what Jordan Norman could have expected.

“He wasn’t home at the time, and we’re trying to maintain social distancing,” said Norman. ”As I started writing I thought ‘Why don’t I turn this in to a letter?’”

Norman delivered the letter, not sure what to expect and received a response the next day.

“We got a letter from him and it’s just the most beautiful cursive, his lines are perfectly horizontal, like the man has written a letter before.”

Norman said he had not spoken to this neighbor beyond occasional pleasantries but through the letter found they had some common interests.

“I’m a musician in town and I found out he plays three instruments, he plays the guitar, saxophone and clarinet.”

Norman said that writing the letter took him out of his comfort zone but the result has been worth it.

“I’ve already been inspired to write a song about this idea of reaching out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while during a tough time like this, so it’s been influential.”

One of the things they discussed was the challenges that come with COVID-19 and how important it is to stay positive.

“He said that’s one of the few nice things about this Coronavirus is that it’s forcing everyone to kind of take a step back and think about what’s important again.”

Norman learned his neighbor does plan to move soon but now they have a way to stay in touch.