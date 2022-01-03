Animal Care and Control to stop accepting healthy animals as cold snap continues

Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC) is no longer taking in healthy animals.

A message on the city’s website stated that the pause would be indefinite, though elsewhere it showed the limited intake would take place between Jan. 3 and Jan. 31.

"By taking these steps, we aim to ensure the continued safety and well-being of the animals in our facility and the staff who care for them," the message reads.

According to the website, animals that are sick, injured or otherwise in medical distress will be accepted by appointment. Anyone who finds an animal in these conditions is directed to first call 311 for instructions.

In a Facebook post, ACCC acknowledged the dangerous weather conditions and encouraged anyone who finds a healthy lost or stray animal to try to reunite it with its owner.

"We are in a prolonged cold snap," the ACCC said in the post. "If you are able to care for the animal until such time as you can reunite it with its owner, that would be appreciated."

If you find an animal with a tag and license number, you can call 311 for owner information.