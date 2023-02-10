Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
CAZA says it was made aware of a complaint lodged by Animal Justice on Jan. 20.
The complaint cites a number of concerns stemming from the zoo's request for funding during Edmonton's most recent budget deliberations, and the subsequent budget report from the city.
Zoo officials asked council for approximately $50 million in December to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
Zoo spokesperson Roger Jevne told council "several" animal habitats do not meet CAZA standards.
Council eventually voted to slash the funding in half, giving the zoo $25 million.
In a separate budget request, an additional $10.9 million to repair enclosures for several other animals, including Lucy the elephant, birds of prey and zebras was also granted.
The complaint says the zoo has failed to meet standards required by CAZA and Alberta Zoo Standards, as well as breaching provincial laws, including the Animal Protection Act and the Animal Protection Regulation.
“CAZA members work very hard to adhere to a stringent set of accreditation standards, which are recognized as best practices worldwide. Our standards provide important science-based safeguards for the animals in our members’ care, the people tasked with caring for them,” Jim Facette of CAZA said in a written release. “As a result, we take complaints alleging failures to comply with those standards very seriously.”
CAZA is a self-governing body that purports to be the leading organization in Canadian animal welfare standards and development.
The Valley Zoo received its CAZA accreditation in October 2022.
At the time, Facette called the zoo an "exceptional facility," and said he had complete confidence it would continue to be.
The City of Edmonton released a written statement on the investigation on Friday.
"No animals in our care are housed in facilities that do not meet standards; we continue to be accredited and compliant with all CAZA and provincial standards," the statement says.
"The Animal Enclosure Renewal and Enhancement funding request inaccurately stated a number of enclosures do not meet the CAZA standards. They do. The request should have more accurately identified these enclosures need replacement due to their age and the condition of the infrastructure to ensure we continue to comply with CAZA standards into the future. This error was acknowledged and clarified with members of city council, media and citizens in late 2022."
The city says the $36 million will support critical infrastructure renewal to ensure the zoo continues to provide adequate habitats for its animals.
"We believe this complaint has come forward because of the inaccurate statements in the funding request, despite having been clarified since then. However, CAZA is required to investigate and Edmonton Valley Zoo leadership fully supports this effort and is confident in the outcome."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz and Jessica Robb.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
DEVELOPING | Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
Calgary
-
Car crashes into building at Glenmore Landing
A vehicle crashed into a building in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
-
Calgary's Chinook Blast postpones 'Drag on Ice' event over protest-related safety concerns
Drag queens will no longer be lacing up and hitting the ice of Calgary's Olympic Plaza this weekend after organizers decided to postpone both performances that were expected to draw protesters.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
Saskatoon
-
'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre
Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.
-
Video shows moment grain elevator was brought down in Wilkie, Sask.
The town of Wilkie saw the end of an era as one of the grain elevators in the community was torn down.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.
What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green. The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
N.S. sex offender faces new charges after child pornography found on devices
A 47-year-old Nova Scotia man who was previously convicted of sex offences is facing new child pornography charges.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with murder in Danforth hit-and-run that killed former child actor
Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue last Sunday that left a former child actor dead.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1
Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal.
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
'Justice for Nicous': Protesters demand release of video footage in death of illegally detained Black man
Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal Friday demanding justice for Nicous D'Andre Spring, a 21-old-year Black man who died while illegally detained at the Bordeaux jail in December.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Technical issue' partially shuts down O-Train service
Ottawa's Confederation Line is out of service between St. Laurent and uOttawa stations due to a "technical issue". The issues on the O-Train line come four weeks after LRT service resumed following a six-day shutdown in the same area following a freezing rain storm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Plaque commemorating 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy' removed
A plaque memorializing a watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been taken down.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and child services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns for students during visits to the washroom.
-
Local mother says it's ‘almost impossible’ to find a family doctor for her newborn
More than two million Ontarians are estimated to be living without a family doctor, according to a primary health research program based in the province.
-
Searching for Sweetheart: Waterloo woman asks for community’s help in finding missing bird
A Waterloo woman is heartbroken that her cockatiel – named Sweetheart – has gone missing. Now she’s hoping the public can help her find him.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1
Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
'They are absolutely devastated': Winnipeg woman in Türkiye says continued help needed following earthquake
A Winnipeg woman now living in Türkiye is calling on Manitobans to help those affected by the massive 7.8 earthquake that devastated the nation and northern parts of Syria on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man fined $15K, issued 10-year hunting ban for killing grizzly bear sow and cub
A B.C. man has been handed a hefty fine and a 10-year hunting ban after shooting and killing a grizzly bear sow and cub out of season, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
-
Suspect sought in 'bail money' scams in Vancouver, New Westminster: police
Police in Vancouver and New Westminster have released videos of what officers believe to be the same suspect involved in "bail money" scams in both cities.
-
Vancouver police identify Chinatown homicide victim, 'still working to determine if there was a motive'
Vancouver police are publicly identifying the man killed in Chinatown earlier this week in hopes of gathering more information about the slaying.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Suspect arrested after $55K in 'irreplaceable' books stolen from Victoria shop
One day after a handful of rare books worth more than $55,000 were stolen from a downtown Victoria book shop, the store says the collection has been returned.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek suspect after possible voyeurism incident at city aquatic centre
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour inside a change room at a city-owned recreation facility.
-
Saanich police arrest man speeding erratically in fake police car with drugs, child inside
Police in Saanich, B.C., arrested an allegedly impaired driver who was speeding erratically in a mock police vehicle with a young child inside.