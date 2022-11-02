Zoo money, zoo problems: Edmonton's facility needs $11M to repair 'major deficiencies'
Edmonton Valley Zoo isn't going anywhere, but some of the animals may have to, if a cash injection isn't made to the 63-year-old facility, its director clarified Wednesday.
"We may have to make the choice to divest ourselves from an animal in our collection, find a new home for it if we can't provide adequate care," Gary Dewar said.
A new city document states the zoo may lose accreditation and have to shut down completely if nearly $11 million isn't approved by city council for "animal enclosure renewal and enhancement."
"There are currently major deficiencies with several of the animal handling areas and fencing that represent a risk to staff, patrons, as well as the animals under the care of the Valley Zoo," the report states.
"We run the risk of being shut down if these deficiencies are not addressed."
The update starts on page 162 of Edmonton's proposed capital budget for 2023-26, which is being debated by councillors at city hall.
There are seven enclosures that need to be fixed up, the report states, including ones that house zebras, camels and Lucy the elephant.
The zoo received its Canadian Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation last month, but executive director Jim Facette explained that could be taken away from any facility that doesn't uphold certain standards.
"We're not in any way at risk of being shut down or losing our accreditation. Some of those improvements will be required," Dewar said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
