Anonymous donor to match donations to World’s Longest Hockey Game up to $100K
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 5:30PM MST
Players on the ice for the World's Longest Hockey Game.
EDMONTON -- An anonymous donor is promising to match every donation made to the World’s Longest Hockey Game, up to $100,000.
The donor will match donations starting Tuesday.
The players in Sherwood Park plan to stay on the ice for another week, despite the extreme cold conditions.
They’ve already raised $500,000 out of their $1.5-million goal to help fund a new blood cancer clinical trial in the province.