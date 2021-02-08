EDMONTON -- An anonymous donor is promising to match every donation made to the World’s Longest Hockey Game, up to $100,000.

The donor will match donations starting Tuesday.

The players in Sherwood Park plan to stay on the ice for another week, despite the extreme cold conditions.

They’ve already raised $500,000 out of their $1.5-million goal to help fund a new blood cancer clinical trial in the province.

You can donate to the cause online.