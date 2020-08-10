EDMONTON -- Twenty-six residents of a south Edmonton care facility who contracted COVID-19 have died from the illness.

The Good Samaritan Society confirmed on Friday the outbreak at its Southgate care centre claimed another life.

It became the deadliest outbreak in the province on Aug. 4, when the number of residents who had died reached 24.

As of Friday, another 37 residents were sick with the virus, in addition to 19 employees.

Others connected to the outbreak have since recovered: 18 residents, and 13 employees.

The first cases of COVID-19 at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre were found in early June.