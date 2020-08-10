EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will give an update on Monday on COVID-19 in the province, where there are some 1,100 active cases.

The last count of new cases – 134 on Friday – was a slight spike after a week of new case daily totals below 100.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s remarks will be livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MT.

In six months, Alberta has reported 11,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly 10,100 recoveries, and 208 deaths from the disease.

Two of the most recent deaths were a 26th resident of a south Edmonton care facility where Alberta Health Services has offered help managing an outbreak, and a patient at the Misericordia Hospital.

Albertans who installed ABTraceTogether, the province’s contact tracing app, have been asked to switch to one developed by Health Canada.

The rollout has begun in Ontario, and Canadians across the country have been encouraged to download COVID Alert.