EDMONTON -- No injuries have been reported after a school bus and a car were involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 107 Avenue and 159 Street around 9 a.m.

Police believe the bus was travelling westbound on 107 Avenue and turned left on 159 Street when the car hit the front of the bus.

The man driving the car was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

There were seven children and a driver on the bus. No one on the bus was injured, and the parents of all the children have been notified.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash; no charges have been laid at this time.