EDMONTON -- Brett Kissel is singing a happy tune to start 2020.

The native of Flat Lake, Alberta released a new album on New Year’s Day and it’s already a hit.

'Now or Never' is the number one streaming album on iTunes in Canada.

“I can’t believe the response we have gotten so far,” Kissel said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton Thursday.

Kissel’s latest release is currently number two among country albums in the United States.

“I’m sandwiched in between Luke Combs at number one and Blake Shelton at number three. And I look at the charts and I’m thinking, one of these things is not like the other,” Kissel added.

He celebrated the successful release by staging a concert for his fans in his basement Wednesday night that he streamed live on Instagram and Facebook.

Kissel will perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on January 11.

He’s currently working on plans to go on tour later in the year.