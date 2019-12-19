EDMONTON -- Police are still looking for Hanad Mohamed Farah, 29, in connection with a shooting in Edmonton last December.

Emergency crews were called to the Alibi Ultra Lounge Jasper Avenue and 100 Street around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2018 after reports of a weapons complaint. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was identified as Geoff Summers.

Summers was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Farah in connection with the shooting. Police believe he could be in Toronto or Saskatoon. He has been described as armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Farah is black, 5'11" and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and thinning black hair.

Anyone who knows Farah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, their local police service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Four other people have also been charged in connection with the shooting.