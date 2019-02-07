Four men have been charged, and one man is wanted, after a shooting at Alibi Ultra Lounge in early December.

Officers responded to the nightclub, located at Jasper Avenue and 100 Street, after a bouncer was shot on Dec. 2 at approximately 1:35 a.m.

The victim, 31-year-old Geoff Summers, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Summers’ mother told CTV News her son was shot in his right arm. His condition had improved, but he would require another surgery.

Daoud Ali Youssouf, 23, Mahad Bashir Farah, 23, and Osman Mohamed, 23, were charged with assault. Youssouf and Mohamed were also charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Jordan Cyris Crook Lombe, 23, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and breach of recognizance.

Police are also looking for 28-year-old Hanad Mohamed Farah, who is wanted on outstanding warrants for attempted murder and firearm-related offences in connection to the shooting.

Farah is believed to be armed and dangerous, EPS said.

He is black, 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall, weighs approximately 68 kilograms (150 pounds), and has brown eyes and thinning black hair.

Anyone with information about Farah’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.