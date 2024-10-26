'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Lac La Biche area: RCMP

RCMP are looking for a man they believe is armed and dangerous in the Lac La Biche area.

Mounties issued a release on Saturday just before noon, saying that 39-year-old Peter Hamelin was believed to be driving a stolen truck in the Lac La Biche area.

He was last seen near Plamondon.

At about 3 p.m., RCMP said the truck had been recovered, but that Hamelin remained at large.

Anyone who sees Hamelin should stay away and call 911.

"We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy, but rest assured, your Alberta RCMP is working tirelessly to locate the suspect," Mounties said in the release.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the Lac La Biche RCMP or Crime Stoppers."

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.

The Hamlet of Plamondon is around 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.