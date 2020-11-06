EDMONTON -- A man wanted for robbery and attempted murder is still at large, according to Lac La Biche RCMP.

Darren Larose, 35, is wanted in connection to a robbery at a residence in Caslan, Alta. on Oct. 26.

Mounties believe he was among a group of people in a stolen truck that they pursued south of Plamondon on Nov. 3. Three firearms, ammunition, a machete and drugs were seized from inside the truck, which had been reported stolen from the Bonnyville area.

Three people were arrested but officers did not find Larose.

RCMP say he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Larose is described as:

Indigenous

5’11”, approximately 200 lbs

Black braided hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo under his right eye.

Wearing dark pants and a sweater

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Clayton Huppie, 37, is facing 11 charges including possession of a firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He will remain in custody until he appears in Lac La Biche provincial court on Nov. 16.

RCMP said the other people arrested were released.

The hamlet of Caslan is located approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.