Armed robbery thief sought by Edmonton police

Edmonton police are investigating an armed robbery from late May.

A man robbed a jewelry store in the area of 107 Avenue and 123 Street just after 9 a.m. on May 31.

He smashed a display case with a hammer and stole expensive jewelry, the Edmonton Police Service said.

He then headed south on an electric bike.

Police describe him as 5'8" to 6' with a heavy build.

EPS believes the man also robbed the same store last February.

“We are hopeful that a member of the public may recognize this suspect or the electric bike that he was riding to make his escape,” Det. Carmen Klose of the EPS Robbery Section said in the release.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.