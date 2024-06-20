EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Armed robbery thief sought by Edmonton police

    Edmonton police say this man robbed a jewelry store in the area of 107 Avenue and 123 Street and left the area on an e-bike on May 31, 2024. (Supplied) Edmonton police say this man robbed a jewelry store in the area of 107 Avenue and 123 Street and left the area on an e-bike on May 31, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    Edmonton police are investigating an armed robbery from late May.

    A man robbed a jewelry store in the area of 107 Avenue and 123 Street just after 9 a.m. on May 31.

    He smashed a display case with a hammer and stole expensive jewelry, the Edmonton Police Service said.

    He then headed south on an electric bike.

    Police describe him as 5'8" to 6' with a heavy build.

    EPS believes the man also robbed the same store last February.

    “We are hopeful that a member of the public may recognize this suspect or the electric bike that he was riding to make his escape,” Det. Carmen Klose of the EPS Robbery Section said in the release.

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News