EDMONTON -- A 24-year-old is wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after a New Year's Eve shooting in Edmonton.

Ayoub Ali is wanted on warrants for eight charges in total.

Police believe Ali has a gun and could be dangerous, and therefore said he should not be approached.

The 24-year-old man who was shot on Dec. 31 is recovering, police added.

Officers were called to a home near 106 Street and 10 Avenue around 10:45 p.m. that night.

They were told the man had been shot "during an altercation at a small gathering."

Ali is black, 5'9" and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.