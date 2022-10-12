As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy

Zeel Shah with her husband Deep Cheema and their son Rehaan Cheema, pose for a photo outside of their home in Edmonton on Friday, October 7, 2022. The family moved to Edmonton from Toronto to settle down.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken Zeel Shah with her husband Deep Cheema and their son Rehaan Cheema, pose for a photo outside of their home in Edmonton on Friday, October 7, 2022. The family moved to Edmonton from Toronto to settle down.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island