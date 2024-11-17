Edmonton temperatures higher than usual this November

Edmonton has seen a warmer-than-average fall this year, but while some residents might be enjoying it, others might wonder what our winter will feel like.

The longer-than-usual fall in Alberta's capital city has led to dry conditions and a lack of snow.

"You would have had about 23 cm of snow. so it's way down," David Phillips, a climatologist for Environment Canada and Climate Change, told CTV News Edmonton. "Temperatures have been almost three degrees warmer than normal."

Phillips says earlier this year, Alberta saw its fourth warmest winter on record.

The province's 30-year average temperature in November is 0.6 C. Up until Friday, this month's average was 5.8 C.

"This year, it can only be warmer than that, so we're probably setting a record for the warmest fall provincewide," Phillips said.

This winter is expected to be much colder, with La Nina – a naturally occurring climate pattern that periodically cools sea-surface temperatures across the east-central Pacific around the equator – forecast to bring cold temperatures

CTV News Edmonton meterologist Cory Edel says weather heading toward winter has "been fairly neutral so far."

"It looks like La Nina is going to be a little bit delayed, but it might come a little bit later in winter," Edel said.

This week's forecast calls for temperatures in the city to drop.

