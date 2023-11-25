EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Assault, gun charges laid after shelter-in-place order in St. Albert

    One person has been charged after a shelter-in-place order was issued in St. Albert on Saturday.

    The order was issued around 1 a.m. as Mounties responded to a firearm complaint on Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive.

    At 7:30 a.m., RCMP lifted the order after arresting one person.

    Police say a home was searched and guns were seized.

    A 54-year-old St. Albert man has been charged with four counts of firearms offences and assault.

    The man is scheduled to appear in court in St. Albert on Monday.  

