Assault, gun charges laid after shelter-in-place order in St. Albert

One person has been charged after a shelter-in-place order was issued in St. Albert on Saturday.

The order was issued around 1 a.m. as Mounties responded to a firearm complaint on Amber Crescent near Hebert Road and Atkins Drive.

At 7:30 a.m., RCMP lifted the order after arresting one person.

Police say a home was searched and guns were seized.

A 54-year-old St. Albert man has been charged with four counts of firearms offences and assault.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in St. Albert on Monday.