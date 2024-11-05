EDMONTON
    • Assault in Hay Lakes deemed 'road rage' by police

    Police are searching for the driver of a white Ford F-250 who, on Nov. 2, 2024, reportedly assaulted multiple people in Hay Lakes in a fit of road rage. (Source: RCMP) Police are searching for the driver of a white Ford F-250 who, on Nov. 2, 2024, reportedly assaulted multiple people in Hay Lakes in a fit of road rage. (Source: RCMP)
    Mounties are searching for a driver who they say, in a fit of road rage, assaulted several people in the village Hay Lakes.

    The attack happened around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday on Third Avenue in front of Hay Lakes School.

    "Investigation revealed that a group of individuals pulled up to a home. Shortly thereafter they were approached by a vehicle and a driver who confronted them on their driving," RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

    "The suspect exited his vehicle and a physical altercation took place with punches being thrown and one individual dragged alongside the suspect vehicle."

    The driver is believed to be a white man between 25 and 30 years old who was about 6'2" tall and has dirty blonde hair.

    At the time, he was wearing tan pants, a high-visibility vest, black sunglasses with red lenses and a black hat.

    He drove a white Ford F-250, which had an extended cab and long box and was missing its front emblem.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    Hay Lakes is located about 60 kilometres south of Edmonton. 

