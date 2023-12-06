Assault victim's death being investigated as homicide on northern First Nation

EDMONTON
    A person's death on a First Nation in northern Alberta is being investigated as a homicide.

    Police say a male, whose age they did not share, had been assaulted and dropped off Tuesday at a medical centre in John D'Or Prairie, where he died from those injuries.

    Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation.

    An autopsy will be done in Edmonton.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fort Vermilion RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    Investigators said "there is no information to suggest a risk to the public at this time."

    John D'Or Prairie, about 125 kilometres east of High Level, is one of three Woodland Cree communities that make up the Little Red River Cree Nation. 

