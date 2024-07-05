EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • At large for 1 month, Stan Daniels escapee found south of Edmonton

    A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.

    Kalum Auger, 31, escaped the Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security facility located at the Grierson Institution, on May 30.

    Mounties say they arrested him in Beaver County, southeast of Edmonton, on Thursday.

    Shortly before noon that day, RCMP were asked to help Edmonton police find a "suspicious" Mazda sedan that had been seen in an area where a stolen truck had last been seen.

    However, the Mazda driver fled police.

    Officers used a tire deflation device to stop the Mazda, at which point the driver and lone occupant ran away.

    Auger was arrested at a nearby farmyard, where he had allegedly tried to steal a vehicle.

    He has been charged with flight from a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of government documents, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

    He is due in court in Vegreville on July 15. 

